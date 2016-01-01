Loloi and Rifle Paper Co. Team Up with Pillow Design for Hurricane Relief

100% of proceeds to benefit Habitat for Humanity; sold exclusively on riflepaperco.com

DALLAS, TX – Loloi has partnered with renowned stationary and lifestyle brand, Rifle Paper Co., to design a limited-edition hurricane-relief pillow. Launching today, all proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity’s disaster response efforts.



The handcrafted pillow is inspired by Rifle Paper Co.’s iconic illustrative style, and will be sold exclusively on riflepaperco.com for $59.00.



“In the wake of the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, we felt compelled to do something and give back,” says Amir Loloi, President and Owner. “So we reached out to Rifle Paper Co. about collaborating on a limited-edition pillow for charity and they were immediately supportive. We’re thrilled that 100% of the sales will go towards hurricane relief in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and other areas affected by the hurricanes.”



"By donating the proceeds from our collaboration with Loloi to Habitat for Humanity,” says Anna Bond, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Rifle Paper Co., “we hope to aid all those who were affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria rebuild their homes and lives.”



The pillow can be purchased at https://riflepaperco.com/shop/texas-wildflowers-pillow/.