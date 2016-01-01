Nourison Goes Solar

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – Nourison, the market’s most diversified producer and importer of handmade area rugs and the leading multi-category resource in today’s floor covering market has announced its corporate location in Saddle Brook, NJ is going solar.

Going solar reduces Nourison’s carbon footprint and is in support of their initiative to ‘go green’. “As a responsible company, our conscience guides us to make every reasonable effort to protect our environment and our renewable energy efforts support those beliefs,” said Alex Peykar, principal of Nourison. “Our work takes us all over the world and we are proud to work with others on the global push for green energy solutions.”

The New Jersey site will accommodate a kW-DC photovoltaic solar system, capable of producing nearly 770,000 kilowatt hours of electricity its first year, and more than 19 million kilowatt hours over 25 years.

In addition to state sponsored renewable incentives and federal tax credits, choosing solar power as sustainable energy will also help reduce Nourison’s operating costs.

Nourison’s solar installation is expected to be fully operational by December. The project’s development and installation will be provided by Solar Landscape, a NJ based electrical contractor specializing in large commercial solar integration projects.

For more information, visit www.nourison.com.