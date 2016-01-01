Loloi to Open Showroom at Dallas Market Center

DALLAS, TX — Dallas Market Center has announced that Loloi, a leading Dallas-based rug and textile manufacturer, will open a stand-alone showroom in advance of January Total Home & Gift Market (January 17-23, 2018). The new Loloi showroom will be located on the fifth floor of the World Trade Center among many other leading home décor showrooms. Loloi joins the more than 50 new or expanding showrooms opening in Dallas for January Total Home & Gift Market.



Loloi, still represented at Dallas Market Center by In-Detail, is taking an adjacent showroom in WTC 506. The nearly 10,000 square foot showroom will give them the unique opportunity to showcase the full breadth of their stylish product line. The showroom will be staffed by a special Loloi team to work with buyers and help educate and guide them in their selections



"Loloi is excited to have a year-round home at Dallas Market Center. With the new showroom's size, we’re now able to show buyers our entire rug line along with our pillow and throw categories,” said Amir Loloi, President of Loloi Rugs. “Additionally, we’ll have areas dedicated to our licensed collections and a great selection of one-of-a-kind rugs. We can’t wait for January."

Buyers will have the convenience of seeing the full assortment of products, including comprehensive licensed collections with ED Ellen DeGeneres, the Loloi x Justina Blakeney collection, and Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines. These collaborative partnerships bring over 50 collections to the Market, each with its own unique style, offering an expansive selection for retailers to choose from.

In addition to the increased amount of inventory in the showroom, there will be a section for one-of-a-kind rugs from India, Turkey, and other countries never before seen at this level in their Dallas showroom. Amir Loloi and his team travel overseas to personally hand select these specialty rugs, and work to develop new and innovative product for the collection.

“Loloi has long been a destination for buyers in Dallas but this expansion allows buyers to discover even more unique products and on-trend pieces from this leading company,” said Cindy Morris, Dallas Market Center president and CEO. “Their customer service, welcoming environment, and vast product selection will make their showroom a sought-after destination.”

Dallas Market Center is located in the strongest economic zone in the U.S., and its open-daily marketplace serves loyal retail buyers and interior designers from across the U.S. and internationally who seek a wide range of products from leading manufacturers and emerging companies.

To make plans for upcoming markets, visit dallasmarketcenter.com and download the Dallas Market Center App. Keep up-to-date on all information by visiting Dallas Market Center on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and the DMC Daily Dose.

For more information, visit loloirugs.com.