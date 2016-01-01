Capel Rugs Announces Three Executive Promotions

TROY, N.C. — Capel Rugs announced today the promotion of three seasoned executives to newly created positions with the company. Cameron Capel has been promoted to President -- Sales and Marketing; Richard Capel has been promoted to President -- Manufacturing; and Ron Capel has been promoted to President -- Finance/Retail. The promotions are effective Dec. 31. All three will report to Capel's Board of Directors. Currently, they report to John Magee, President & CEO. Magee, a partner with the management consulting firm ABTV, will step down as President & CEO of Capel Rugs effective Dec. 31, and will remain with Capel as an adviser to management and to the board.

Cameron Capel graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned an associate degree in fashion merchandising from Wood Tobé Coburn in New York City. She began her career in the New York garment district. In 1991, she returned to the family rug business. She currently serves as VP -- National Accounts. In her new position, she will direct all wholesale sales and marketing activities as well as lead Capel's Import Division, which sources hand knotted, tufted, loomed and machine-made rugs from all over the world. In addition to her work for Capel, Cameron serves on the board of the Oriental Rug Importers Association.

Richard Capel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in textile and apparel management from North Carolina State University. He joined Capel Rugs in product development in 1989, and is currently responsible for all aspects of the company's manufacturing operations, which includes yarn spinning, dying, braiding, sewing and fabrication in Troy, N.C., and Dalton, Ga. In his new position, Richard will retain responsibility for all manufacturing operations and also will direct Human Resources and Customer Service.

Ron Capel graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature from UNC-Chapel Hill. He joined Capel in 1987 as marketing manager in the National Sales Division. In 1991, he proposed and led a successful expansion of Capel's retail division and was promoted to General Manager -- Retail. From 1993 to present, Ron led a multi-store expansion of the retail division, and was promoted to Managing Director -- Retail. In his new role, Ron will retain responsibility for retail, and also will be responsible for Finance and Information Technology. In addition to his work with Capel, Ron enjoys serving his community and has held leadership roles on several boards, including First Health Montgomery Memorial Hospital, Trinity United Methodist Church and the O'Neal School.



