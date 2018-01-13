2018 CDA Finalists Announced

DOMOTEX 2018 (12–15 January): 24 designer carpets reach the final round of the 2018 Carpet Design Awards

The waiting is over and the anticipation can now begin. DOMOTEX - The World of Flooring - has announced the finalists for the 2018 Carpet Design Awards (CDA). Eighteen carpets across six rug categories and six projects across two new special categories have been selected out of a total 265 entries spanning sixteen countries. The carpets and projects will all be featured during DOMOTEX, January 12-15, 2018, with the winners announced during the always energetic and well attended awards ceremony Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The elimination of several difficult to judge categories e.g. Best Innovation, as well as the addition of ‘Best Interior’ (furnishing project or carpet installation that prioritizes personalization) and ‘Best Communication’ (successful marketing or branding campaign) refreshes the Carpet Design Awards keeping the competition current with the market. The eight categories in the competition reflect various manufacturing methods, price levels and design concepts, so that they also represent different retail concepts and market segments targeted by the carpet industry. As in years past all entrants except ‘Best Studio’ are exhibitors of DOMOTEX.

This year also marks the introduction of a keynote theme. For DOMOTEX 2018 this is UNIQUE YOUNIVERSE, which was chosen in response to the growing need to offer the customer personalized products and services.



Michael Mandapati, Warp & Weft, Chairman of the 2018 CDA Jury

Unlike in past years however where the entire jury vetted entrants, this year’s competition saw the introduction of a winnowing committee consisting of Jury Chairman Michael Mandapati of Warp & Weft, James Ffrech of Beauvais Carpet and past Chairman of Jury, and Matthew Bourne of Christopher Farr. This eminently qualified panel reduced the 265 entries to the twenty-four finalists who will then be judged in person during DOMOTEX by the full jury consisting of: Mandapati, Dr. Vanessa Brady, Wilhard Kühne, Kustaa Saksi, and Hadi Teherani.

Details on the Jury:

Mandapati, whom Rug Insider Editor Michael Christie interviews in the forthcoming issue of the print magazine said ‘For me this is a great honor to be asked to judge the spectacular work of my peers, especially given the advances in carpet

making over the past twenty years.’ in reference to judging this year’s Carpet Design Awards. The full interview entitled ‘The Chairman’ which discusses Mandapati’s experience and what it takes to make a ‘great carpet’ is offered as prelude to the Carpet Design Awards and appears in the Winter 2018 Issue of Rug Insider due out in December 2017.

Negin Turquoise by Hossein Rezvani is a finalist in the Best Transitional Design Category.

A full list of finalists can be found at:

