Surya Appoints Rob Rosenquist New VP of Sales

CARTERSVILLE, GA — Surya has appointed Rob Rosenquist to the position of vice president of sales. As an executive sales leader with 23 years of experience in business development, sales operations, channel management and training, Rosenquist will lead sales efforts for Surya across all segments including design, retail and e-commerce channels.

Rosenquist most recently served as the vice president of sales at Symmons Industries. In this capacity, he lead a team of 50 people across North America that was responsible for the commercial wholesale, retail, showroom, and e-commerce product sales within the hospitality, multifamily housing, healthcare, and education facilities sectors. Prior to Symmons Industries, Rosenquist also served in vice president, director and manager roles at Newell Rubbermaid and Black & Decker.

“Rob brings a wealth of sales experience and an outstanding track record of motivating and engaging sales teams at leading companies” says Satya Tiwari, president of Surya. “I believe Rob’s leadership, experience, enthusiasm, and demand for excellent service will be pivotal in helping Surya scale and execute on our aggressive growth strategy. We are excited and privileged to have him on board.”

In addition to assuming responsibility for sales efforts across all channels, Rosenquist will be involved in shaping Surya’s corporate strategy as a member of the leadership team.

“Surya has a strong business foundation that is accompanied by an energetic and supportive team,” says Rosenquist. “I have felt genuine encouragement and a strong desire to grow the business from my new team and from other departments. That combination makes Surya a company that people will want to watch! The future is bright at Surya and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Rosenquist will report to Satya Tiwari and will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Cartersville, Ga.

For more information about Surya, visit surya.com.