Feizy Gives Back This Holiday Season Helping Children and Families Around the World

The Global Fund for Children is an organization that Feizy has been committed to for many years. Through their partners, The Global Fund for Children is able to empower children and youth living in the most difficult of circumstances– refugees, orphans, trafficked children, young people living with HIV, and many more – and bring dignity and opportunity to their lives. Since 1997, The Global Fund for Children has improved the lives of more than 10 million children and youth worldwide. This year Feizy increased their annual charitable contribution and is donating $25,000 to aid in their efforts to help the world’s most marginalized children.



"The Global Fund for Children is thrilled to have Feizy Rugs' continued commitment to supporting our work with locally-led organizations around the globe. With their help, we are finding incredible innovators and equipping them to create a world where children and youth thrive," said GFC President and CEO John Hecklinger. "We appreciate Feizy's ongoing efforts to join us in making sure all children have a bright future."



Feizy is also partnering with Buckner Family Hope Centers to make the Holiday wishes of seven children at one of their local centers come true. Family Hope Centers seek to keep families together by providing them with critical services, aid, and coaching to decrease the likelihood of abuse, neglect and removal of children.

“Once a single orphans home in Dallas, Buckner now serves half a million people each year through programs designed to transform the whole person – physically, mentally and spiritually. Buckner was able to partner with Feizy this year to ensure that seven kiddos will have a great Christmas! These kiddos have already gone through so much in their little lives … something like a new toy or even a stuffed animal can give them just a little bit more hope. It is something that they can call their own. Many of them leave their homes with only what they are wearing so to have something that is their own and that they can take with them is huge,” said Lead Ministry Engagement Coordinator Laura Bryant. “We want to extend our thanks to Feizy for partnering with us this year and making the Christmas wishes of these kiddos come true!” The key to the Family Hope Center's success is found in combining effective programs and passionate people to help families that are experiencing poverty, family issues, and a lack of services.

“The Feizy family and employees are passionate about giving back to their communities – it’s one of the core values of our company – and as a family business, we are dedicated to helping children and families around the world, especially during the holiday season,” said Leah Feizy, principal. “By involving our employees, the true spirit of the holiday season was really exemplified. Our amazing customers have made these gifts possible and it is together with them that we can make a difference in the lives of children all over the world this year.”



For more information, please visit globalfundforchildren.org, www.buckner.org and www.Feizy.com. Follow news on Twitter and Instagram at @FeizyRugs or like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FeizyRugs.