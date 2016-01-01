Neman’s Introductions A Must See in Atlanta

SECAUCUS, NJ — Neman International has many new offerings in time for the upcoming Atlanta International Rug Market. Some include these traditional Ersari and Hashlou designs originated from traditional carpets woven in North Eastern part of Afghanistan.

This Vintage and Nomadic reproduction is made of the finest Hand Spun Wool. The construction is very consistent made in low pile and very tight and fine weave. Available in two different color schemes, the first features antique subdued colors while the second is more vibrant with a lively sheen. Sizes vary from 2x3 up to 12x15, runners, square, and kalegies. Frequent new shipments of the company's complete inventory are arriving for immediate availability.

In other company news, Neman will be launching a new state-of-the-art website in January. Make sure you visit nemanintl.com.

Visit Neman during the National Oriental Rug Show, January 10-14, 3rd Floor 3-E-15. For more information, visit www.nemanintl.com or call 201-590-0000.