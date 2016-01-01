Nourison to Open New Showroom at Atlanta Market

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Nourison will be opening a new showroom during The Atlanta International Area Rug Market, located at 1L1, 2 at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart. The custom-built 6,000 square foot space is in a prime location on the first floor lobby level and will be easily accessible to customers visiting Atlanta Market. This new showroom space is the third 1st floor location for Nourison. Nourison also has ground floor lobby areas at both Las Vegas and High Point Market.



“Atlanta is the longest running market that we have had a presence in. We hope our new location will encourage new customers to visit Nourison in Atlanta. Markets and shows are a significant investment for us and we want to make sure we are maximizing our opportunities to engage with our customers as well as gain new business,” said Alex Peykar, principal at Nourison.





A selection of popular area rugs, Mina Victory pillows, and licensed brands, including Calvin Klein and Christopher Guy will be on display in the new showroom. One-of-a-kind and custom pieces will also been on display in the new space. Nourison’s existing space at 3F2 will continue to remain open through Atlanta Market in January.

For further details, visit nourison.com.