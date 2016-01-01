Capel Rugs Debuts Breccan Collection at Winter Markets

Anthony Baratta Collection, Additions to Genevieve Gorder Line Available for First Time in Atlanta and Las Vegas

TROY, NC — Capel Rugs is introducing a new versatile import rug collection at the winter furniture markets in Atlanta and Las Vegas called Breccan.

The new collection is a 100% wool design in three solid colorways -- ink (pictured), brownstone and spice. Hand tufted using 100% wool, the yarns are space dyed for extra visual interest. The design also is constructed with tip-sheared loop pile for enhanced texture. A 5' x 8' rug is priced to retail for under $349.

"This collection is very well priced and easy to decorate around, since it fits in with so many other styles and colors," said Cameron Capel, president -- sales and marketing for Capel Rugs. "The tip shearing gives the rug a bit of heft, and the space dying adds dimension to the color."

At the winter markets, Capel Rugs also plans to expand its popular Fuego collection with a new Keshan (pictured right) design in cream. In transitional styling, Fuego is a machine woven collection made in Turkey of 100% olefin. A 5' x 8' may retail for $249.

In addition, Capel Rugs will be featuring a number of new rugs from the October High Point Market that have never been shown in Atlanta or Las Vegas. They include the new licensed line created in partnership with Anthony Baratta, which was a smash hit in High Point.

From the Anthony Baratta Collection (left to right): Hand tufted Square Trellis in grey, indoor/outdoor loop pile Compass Quilt in beige and braided Out East in colonial.

One of the most comprehensive launches Capel has ever made, the Anthony Baratta for Capel line includes two collections of hand tufted designs in wool and viscose; an indoor/outdoor collection of five loop pile designs in olefin; a collection of two easy-care plaid designs made of recycled PET plastic from bottles; two braided collections -- one in wool and the other in polypropylene; and an additional braided collection in polypropylene with loop hook centers.

All of the designs feature Baratta's signature mix of nautical, coastal and other Americana-inspired themes in a bold, bright palette. The collection begins shipping to stores in January.

From the Genevieve Gorder Collection (left to right): Indoor/outdoor Finess Mali Cloth in persimmon, indoor/outdoor Finesse NY Toile in barley and hand tufted Flower Pop in peacock.

New designs added to the licensed Genevieve Gorder line during the fall market also will be available for viewing for the first time in Atlanta and Las Vegas. The additions include two new designs in the Finesse collection -- Mali Cloth and NY Toile -- and Flower Pop, a cheerful hand tufted design in four colorways that matches a best-selling fabric design Gorder created for P/Kaufmann.

In Capel's flagship line, four new hand knotted rug collections that were well received by retailers at the October market will be featured during the winter markets. They include: Astbury, a delicately distressed transitional design in 100% New Zealand wool with three colorways; Capital, a traditional floral in 100% wool in three bold colorways; Makrana, a distressed, traditional pattern in a wool and viscose blend with four fashionable colorways; and Pinnacle, a colorful transitional collection with a distinctive ombré look in 100% wool with two colorways.

"These new hand knots generated a lot of interest in High Point, as did our new licensed rugs, and we're looking forward to sharing these creative designs with our customers in Atlanta and Vegas," Capel said. "We've gotten a lot of nice comments recently from retailers and designers about how our line is evolving to meet the needs of today's consumers. We're very optimistic about our business prospects -- and the growth potential for rugs at retail -- as we head into 2018."

At the Atlanta International Area Rug Market being held Jan. 10 to 14, Capel Rugs will be exhibiting in AmericasMart Building 1, space 3-D-1. At the Las Vegas Market taking place Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, Capel Rugs will exhibit in the World Market Center's Building A, Space A-133.

To see more from Capel Rugs' program, visit CapelRugs.com.