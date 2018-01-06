DOMOTEX USA to Launch in 2019

With an announcement seemingly timed to maximize conversation, hearsay, conjecture, speculation, and above all else buzz, Hannover Fairs USA has on January 6, 2018 announced the debut of DOMOTEX USA to take place February 28 through March 2, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. ‘Launching DOMOTEX USA in Atlanta makes perfect sense because we can offer industry players across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast the chance to both visit exhibitors on the show floor and to tour the area’s manufacturing facilities.’ said Raymond Bianchi, Vice President, Events & Business Development at Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), the United States’ subsidiary of Deutsche Messe responsible for the organization and management of DOMOTEX USA.





While this move may come as a surprise to many, it is not entirely unexpected. In Rug Insider’s review of the Fall 2018 New York ‘The Rug Show’, there was speculation as to the possibility of such a move; quoting from the article: ‘Even with a degree uncertainty in the market, make no mistake there is a burgeoning global competition for rug buyers by way of trade shows as is evidenced by the growth of not only The Rug Show but Domotex as well. It seems the only questions remaining to be answered are: ‘Would The Rug Show resonate with Europeans should it choose to endeavour that far afield?’ and to extrapolate a logical next step, ‘Would Domotex North America (if it were to come to be) resonate with North Americans?’’

As DOMOTEX USA will now come to pass, it is apparent exhibitors and buyers alike will have an opportunity to answer the question of resonance for themselves, by way of actually exhibiting and attending, something Dr. Andreas Gruchow, Member of the Management Board, Deutsche Messe AG, Hanover, believes will be the case, ‘Many industry representatives have been asking us for years to launch the Domotex brand in the North American market, as there has not been a flooring trade fair in the Eastern U.S. that demonstrates the quality and breadth of the world's leading carpet and flooring show, the Domotex Hannover.’ said Gruchow. ‘In addition, given the strong economy in the U.S., much is being invested in commercial real estate such as offices, hotels and shops. The number of residential properties is also growing considerably. These are good conditions for the sale of floor coverings in the United States.’



To read the ‘Exhibit’ section of the newly launched DOMOTEX USA website is to become familiar with the many compelling reasons why the choice of Atlanta makes sense, but for those already familiar with the success of AmericasMart Atlanta as a destination these are not novel and so as several colleagues have already queried of Rug Insider’s Editor Michael Christie, we too must ask: ‘Will it make sense to go to both Winter Atlanta Markets?’



The answer to that question, while impossible to know for certain, depends entirely on perspective both as an exhibitor and as a buyer. While AmericasMart may have formerly placed strong emphasis on rugs and carpets by granting the category its own distinct and discrete show, trends over the past decade plus have seen the number of rug and carpet exhibitors — particularly at the high-end — taper off. As a consequence the former rug only show has been merged (in promotion and timing) with the giftware show to create the now combined ‘Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market® and The Atlanta International Area Rug Market® Featuring The National Oriental Rug Show.’ Conversely, DOMOTEX USA is poised to present every conceivable flooring option by exhibiting the latest machine-made carpets, wall-to-wall carpeting, textile floor coverings, handmade rugs, resilient floor coverings, design flooring / luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and laminate flooring, parquet and wood flooring, as well as application and installation technologies designed for the residential flooring marketplace. In short, it appears as though this may well be a bellwether moment in the history of ‘Atlanta’ rug shows, with each fair now poised to best serve their respective target audiences.



As footnote to the cursory analysis of ‘Atlanta’ Rug Insider must also ask what this move on the part of DOMOTEX USA means to other North American shows, rug specific or otherwise. Regardless of the outcome, Rug Insider will be there to provide insightful commentary and analysis, so stay connected with Rug Insider at @ruginsider on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter for all the latest developments relevant to rugs and carpets for the design professional.

About DOMOTEX and DOMOTEX USA

Launched in 1988 in Hannover, Germany by Deutsche Messe, one of the world’s top trade show organizers, DOMOTEX is the world’s foremost showcase for floor coverings innovation. As an extension of Deutsche Messe’s worldwide portfolio of flooring events which includes shows in Hannover, Shanghai and Turkey, DOMOTEX USA will consist of exhibition space, conferences and education, featuring flooring and flooring innovations in one easy three-day trade show in America’s flooring capital, Atlanta.



DOMOTEX USA has already launched a website and the necessary social media accounts one expects from a business in this era. We encourage those interested to follow @domotexusa on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for updates direct from the source.