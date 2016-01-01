Loloi Expands Las Vegas Showroom in Time for Winter Market

Additional 2,500 sq. ft. of showroom to enhance showcased collections

DALLAS, TX — Loloi has added 2,500 square feet of space to its Las Vegas showroom, expanding its presence at the 2018 Winter Market, taking place January 28 through February 1. Now with 16,500 square feet of space at World Market Center, Building B, Suite #480, Loloi will showcase its growing rug, pillow and throw collections, along with its licensed collections with ED Ellen DeGeneres, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines, and Justina Blakeney.

This is Loloi’s first expansion in Las Vegas since 2012 when the size of the showroom was tripled and new meeting areas, merchandising displays, and a full-service bar was added. The extra space is expected to enhance the visual displays and merchandising of the collection, improve traffic flow and support the overall visitor experience during Market.

“The Las Vegas Market has quickly become one of the most important and comprehensive home décor shows in the western United States,” said Cyrus Loloi, principal. “Our expansion in Las Vegas shows our commitment to bringing our beautiful and unique collections to vendors and customers all over the United States and abroad.”

At the Las Vegas Market, Loloi will showcase eight brand new rug collections along with new pillows and throws. New rug, pillow and throw collections for Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines and ED Ellen Degeneres will be debuted, while new pillows by Justina Blakeney will showcase.

Loloi Rugs is headquartered in Dallas, with to-the-trade showrooms at: 295 Fifth Ave., New York, Showroom #1006 ? DallasMarketCenter, Suite #500 ? Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #480 ? High Point, IHFC Showroom #D-320 ? and AmericasMart, Atlanta, Showroom #4-D-2. For more information, visit: loloirugs.com, call: (866) 362-1424.