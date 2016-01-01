Nourison Launches New Calvin Klein Flat Weave Stripes, Shag, Microfiber and Multi-use Rugs in Atlanta and Las Vegas

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will introduce new Calvin Klein area rug collections during Atlanta and Las Vegas markets this January.

The area rugs will debut with a fresh look, focusing on primary colors in stripes, bold solids and juxtaposition of color, taking inspiration from Raf Simons, Chief Creative Officer of Calvin Klein, and the look of the new Calvin Klein Madison Avenue flagship designed in collaboration with artist Sterling Ruby.

There are five new area rug collections named after U.S. cities, and designs named after city districts: Nashville wool flat weave stripes, Brooklyn plush shag rugs, LA densely tufted microfiber cut pile rugs in vibrant colors, San Diego cotton flat weave stripes, and Seattle multi-use rugs. Nashville’s designs, 12 South, Music Row, Five Points and SOBRO feature a tribute to America, inspired by a variance in flag designs. Brooklyn’s Greenpoint and LA’s Echo Park rugs create a canvas of saturated color, with a silky, luxurious feel. San Diego’s La Jolla design is inspired by the California sky, with the horizon line over the Pacific. The local outdoors/wilderness area of Seattle’s Pike Place inspires its design.

The Calvin Klein area rug collections will be available in the following standard sizes and MSRP:

Nashville — 4 FT X 6 FT, $268 up to 8 FT X 10 FT, $928

Brooklyn — 4 FT X 6 FT, $598 up to 9 FT X 12 FT, $2,758

LA — 4 FT X 6 FT, $638 up to 9 FT X 12 FT, $2,798

San Diego — 4 FT X 6 FT, $198 up to 8 FT X 10 FT, $678

Seattle — 4 FT X 6 FT, $318 up to 8 FT X 10 FT, $1,038

About Nourison

Nourison is a leading global floor covering company that produces extensive collections of area rugs, broadloom carpet and home accessories at multiple price points from low to mid-market to luxury. A fully vertically integrated company, Nourison oversees almost every aspect of the manufacturing process and produces over 85% of their product assortment from sustainable, natural fibers. Their quality, extensive inventory and speed to market has made them valuable partners in the home furnishings and hospitality industries. Their product assortment includes licensed collections from well-known brands including Calvin Klein, Kathy Ireland, Waverly, Barclay Butera, Joseph Abboud, Peanuts and more. Nourison was founded in 1980 by the Peykar brothers in New York and still remains a family-owned company.