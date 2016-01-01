Feizy Kicks Off Dallas Market with 45th "Sapphire" Anniversary

NEWLY EXPANDED SHOWROOM AND WITH KERRIE KELLY DESIGNER EVENT

DALLAS, TEXAS – Feizy, one of the country’s largest rug manufacturers, is celebrating their 45th “Sapphire” Anniversary in 2018. The festivities kick off in Dallas with the unveiling of the newly expanded and remerchandised showroom at World Trade Center, Suite 102, during Dallas Total Home & Gift Market, Wed. Jan. 17 – Sat. Jan. 23. The expanded space, with approximately 2,700 additional square feet, features a hospitality and bar area, new workstations, several meeting nooks, and more space to showcase Feizy’s ever-growing line, including their unmatched collection of decadent One-of-a-Kind (OAK) rugs and vast selection of Fine and Lifestyles Collections.



Debuting in Dallas is Kerrie Kelly’s Coast to Coast Collection for Feizy. The California coastal collection includes several indoor/outdoor rugs featuring nautical designs and colors. Collections that were introduced at High Point Fall Market that will be on display in Dallas include: Bethania, Blunham, Chilton, Garcia, Gaspar, Harlington, Kaelani, Marigold, Odell and a new design for Ustad.



“We are excited to be heading into our 45th year of business with so much to look forward to,” said Cameron Feizy, principal. “Our showroom expansion is a testament to the Dallas Design Community and Dallas Market Center and their efforts in making DFW a destination for designers.”

MARKET EVENTS

In addition to daily breakfast, lunch and 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour at the Feizy bar, Feizy will be hosting the following events in Suite 102:



Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Wednesday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Join Feizy in front of their showroom for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their expansion and launch their 45th anniversary year.



Sapphire Anniversary Celebration

Wednesday, January 17

Celebrate the start of Feizy’s 45th Anniversary year with a signature “sapphire” cocktail as well as a specially merchandised showroom featuring some of Feizy’s “sapphire blue” rugs, furniture, accessories, etc.



Kerrie Kelly’s Coast to Coast Launch Party

Friday, January 19 at 11:00 a.m.

View Kerrie Kelly’s new Coast to Coast Collection for Feizy debuting in Dallas. You will have the opportunity to meet Kerrie Kelly in person and hear about her inspiration for the new collection.



DESIGNER INCENTIVES

Dallas Market Center is offering special market promotions and programs for registered buyers, including:

· Complimentary valet parking

· Designer guest passes

· Travel incentives for International buyers

· Special rates at preferred hotels

· Airfare discounts with partner airlines



For more information or to take advantage of these incentives, please contact



Feizy is headquartered in Dallas, TX with the following to-the-trade showrooms: Dallas World Trade Center, Suite 102; High Point Market Square, Suite 145; Las Vegas Market, Building C, Suite 180; New York, 230 Fifth Avenue, Showroom 204-205. For more information, visit Feizy.com, follow news on Twitter and Instagram at @FeizyRugs or at Facebook.com/FeizyRugs.