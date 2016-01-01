Couristan Hires Two of Nation’s Most Accomplished High-End Broadloom and Area Rug Sales Leaders

Troy Corey (left) and Nick Maugeri join Couristan to service the Manhattan and southern California markets

FORT LEE, NJ – As it prepares for an explosive 2018 and the launch of several new collections at SURFACES 2018, Couristan, the leading importer/manufacturer of fine, quality area rugs, residential broadloom and custom carpeting for the contract and hospitality industries, announced it has hired two of the nation’s leading residential floor coverings sales executives to service the Manhattan and Southern California markets.



Troy Corey will ensure that dealers in New York City will have access to Couristan’s leading residential broadloom and area rug collections, while Nick Maugeri will be responsible for the Southern California region. Both executives bring more than 30 years of experience forging relationships with specialty and high-end retailers and will report to Len Andolino, executive vice president of Couristan’s Residential Division.



“We are committed to developing the strongest salesforce to bring our collections to market,” said Len Andolino executive vice president-Residential Division, Couristan. “Both Troy and Nick have unbelievable track records in the high-end floor covering sector, and we look forward having them leverage their experience and deep relationships to expand Couristan’s reach within these two incredibly important markets.”





Prior to joining Couristan, Corey spearheaded sales at GCC International. His expertise spans on product development and manufacturing, and includes strong sales connections all over the United States. Prior to this, he served as national sales manager and buyer for his family business, Rosecore.



“My decision to join Couristan is based primarily on the company’s reputation and commitment to quality, style and innovation in the residential sector,” said Corey. “I believe that the company is at an inflection point, and I look forward to being part of the team responsible for driving its continued growth.”



For nearly 20 of Maugeri’s 35-year career, he worked for his family business, Wool Merchants, which manufactured, imported and distributed high-end wool carpeting. During this time, Maugeri developed relationships with Southern California’s most prestigious retailers and distributors. In 2001, he left the family business to pursue a career as an independent agent of broadloom and area rugs.



“Couristan and the Couri family have enjoyed a long and successful history in the floor covering sector,” said Maugeri. “I look forward to joining the team and leveraging my deep experience to continue to grow the Couristan brand on the West Coast.”



For more information, call 800.223.6186, or visit couristan.com.