Loloi Releases 2018 Catalog

DALLAS, TX — Loloi has released its 2018 catalog, with 674 pages featuring product photography and descriptions, rug care information, and striking room settings that illustrate Loloi products in situ. New to the catalog, this year’s volume also includes inspiring stories titled 'Inside my Home', highlighting the homes and interior design philosophies of young talents, Tara Mayer, Sarah Breer and Tariq Dixon. The 2018 catalog is available in print form upon request, but can also be found online at https://issuu.com/loloi

The catalog includes all running collections of rugs, including the newest styles and popular existing lines. Beautifully designed, Loloi’s new catalog will provide an inspiring resource for retailers and interior decorators alike. In addition to full descriptions and vivid photography, the annual catalog includes tips for cleaning, a feature on their one-of-a-kind collection, a dealer FAQ and information on Loloi’s sample rack display.

“The 2018 Catalog puts hundreds of rug collections at your fingertips and entices you with detailed close-ups that show texture and dramatic room scenes that inspire ideas,” said Cyrus Loloi, principal. “The catalog includes multiple photographs for almost every collection Loloi offers, in a thick bound volume printed on premium paper, creating a tactile and visual experience that reflects the quality and innovation of the Loloi collection.”

In previous years, Loloi’s catalog has been the recipient of the American Inhouse Design Award in the “Best Catalog” category, which recognizes outstanding work by in-house designers. “We continue to print the catalog because it has proven to be an engaging resource for designers, retailers and consumers alike,” added Loloi. “It’s another way Loloi is able to showcase the designers, styles and traditions that make the Loloi collection so special.”

LOLOI RUGS is headquartered in Dallas, with to-the-trade showrooms at 295 Fifth Ave., New York, Showroom #1006 • DallasMarketCenter, Suite #500 • Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #480 • High Point, IHFC Showroom #D-320 • and AmericasMart, Atlanta, Bldg. 1, Showroom #4-D-2.

For more information, visit loloirugs.com, call: (866) 362-1424.