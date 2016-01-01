Loloi Previews High Point Market Introductions with New Landing Page

New page offers RSVP functionality and beautiful photography of new collections

DALLAS, TX — Loloi will offer an early preview of the company’s design introductions for Spring High Point with a new dedicated landing page. Launching today, the page highlights some of Loloi’s most anticipated rug and pillow collections that buyers and designers can expect to see, come April.

The landing page can be found at springpreview.loloirugs.com/, and also has a link allowing visitors to RSVP for showroom tours and buyer appointments.



“The Spring High Point Market will debut a number of new collections from our line as well as our licensed collections,” said Cyrus Loloi, Principal of Loloi. “We have been hard at work, developing designs that we believe our buyers and loyal customers are going to love. This webpage is a great way for Market visitors to get a preview and conveniently make appointments.”





On the landing page, visitors can preview Loloi’s new Nadia, Landscape, and Cascade rug collections, as well as several new pillow designs that will be shipping in June. Loloi will also debut new designs as part of its Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines, ED Ellen DeGeneres and Justina Blakeney x Loloi collections.



Loloi’s showroom is located at IHFC Showroom #D-320.



For news, decorating guidelines and other updates from Loloi, connect via Instagram (instagram.com/loloirugs), Pinterest (pinterest.com/loloirugs), or LoloiRugs.com.