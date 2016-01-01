Nourison at New York Home Fashions Market

Introductions Feature Bold Color, Texture and Nature-Inspired Studio NYC Design Organic Modern Collection

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison introduces bold color and bright patterns with three new area rug collections, Ankara Global, Passionate, and Vintage Kashan, and new designs from Celestial. Luxe Shag and Moroccan Shag collections focus on texture, and Studio NYC Design features rugs, pillows and throws with an organic, modern and nature-inspired feel.



Ankara Global brings ornate Persian and Turkish designs together with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions in a rich, colorful assortment. Passionate provides a mix of Bohemian charm and Old World elegance with traditional motifs and botanical corner and medallion patterns in lively colors. Persian-inspired Vintage Kashan features all-over or center star medallions.



The Celestial Collection debuts several new designs in unique and vivid designs in shades of ivory, teal, pink and sunset.



Luxe Shag plays upon texture with a plush 2-inch pile in solid greys, neutral tones and Moroccan lattice designs. Moroccan Shag adds to its assortment with silver and grey colorways in linear patterns.





Studio NYC Design, designed by co-founder Nancy Fire, consists of contemporary, eclectic patterns using a jacquard-style weave, in shades of blues, greys and creams.



New cotton accent rugs being introduced include Persiana with fringe in shades of red and navy, Tribal Chic in a range of aqua, light blue, navy, coral and grey, Native Art in linear patterns and fringe and Patina printed rugs with a stonewashed finish. New designs added to kathy ireland Home Pelham include geometric patterns in blue, denim, light grey, grey and black.



Mina Victory Home Accents showcases holiday pillows with nutcracker, dog, and flamingo designs, and plush animals including a crocodile, elephant, llama and holiday mouse. Shag pillows in neutral tones of beige, light grey, and cream and boho pillows in ocean and blush will also be introduced.



Iconix Brand Group is hosting a Waverly Concept Shop in the lower level of Nourison’s showroom through Wednesday, March 21st. The concept shop will showcase a range of patterns, colors and product categories to retailers. To celebrate spring, Waverly will present a greenhouse theme from bright florals to neutrals and geometrics in blue and green hues. The Waverly Vintage Lux area rug collection will also be on display, featuring an Instagram giveaway for attendees, in which one lucky winner will be able to choose any 5’ x 8’ rug from the Vintage Lux collection.



Nourison’s New York showroom windows at the 295 Fifth Avenue Textile Building is bright, colorful and playful with bold, geometric and plaid patterns featuring Oakdale and Celestial Collections. The kathy ireland Home Malta and Silver Screen Collections showcase delicately distressed patterns for a vintage vibe. The inside windows showcase Studio NYC Design and Deco Mod collections.

For more information, visit nourison.com.