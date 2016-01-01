Harounian Rugs International Appoints David Grasse Managing Director



NEW YORK, NY — David Grass has joined Harounian Rugs International (HRI) as Managing Director. In his new role, Grasse’s prime responsibility is the development of new business with major national accounts.

Grasse joins HRI with more than 25 years of product development and sales experience in the rug industry. Previously he was the President of Due Process Stable Trading Company and before that, President of Noonoo Rug Company (NRC). As Managing Director he will concentrate on building new partnerships with major accounts, contributing to HRI’s aggressive growth plan.

“David (we call him DG to avoid confusion) is a professional with significant experience and a proven track record of success. We are very pleased to have him on the HRI team,” said David Harounian.

“Our history with DG began upon his move to NYC from Milwaukee in 1986 as he was reporting to his new position at NRC. We became friends by association, seeing each other daily at many rug business social events. Today many rug importers enjoy new relationships with many customers that DG brought to our relatively small rug business. Lee and I have recognized all that DG has done for our industry and look forward to having a seasoned veteran on our team. Our relationship is based on a core friendship and we look forward to having him as part of the family for the next thousand years.”

For 60 years, HRI has been an industry leader in rug design and production of programmed fine hand knotted rugs. Partnering with rug retailers, fine furniture stores, to-the-trade showrooms and to interior design firms throughout the country.

For more information visit hrirugs.com.