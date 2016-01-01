Rizzy Home Partners with Connie Post on Merchandising Solution for Furniture Retailers

CALHOUN, GA — Rizzy Home has partnered with retail design strategist Connie Post on a new merchandising solution for furniture retailers. The program kicks off this Market in High Point with Post’s first-ever area rug collection.

According to Steve Roan, managing director the Americas, Rizzy Home, Connie Post by Rizzy Home will debut with twelve, hand-tufted and multi-dimensional wool rugs, emphasizing quality hand work, color and accessible prices. By Fall, Post’s design partnership with the area rug leader will grow to encompass coordinating decorative pillows, textiles and top-of-bed products.

“I’m not a big proponent of licensed collections,” Roan relates, “because very few have been truly successful in our industry. But Connie ticks all the boxes, providing us not only with her own unique patterns and colorations, but also her stellar reputation and credibility with one of the most elusive channels of distribution for rug companies: Top 100 furniture retailers.”

Led by Vice President Larry Hedrick, Rizzy Home has been traveling a steady path of reinvention throughout the past 18 months, laser-focused on improving critical operations like logistics and customer service. At the same time, the vertically integrated company founded by Rizwan and Shamsu Ansari has been fast gaining attention for exceptional design. Among the recent head-turning collections: Donny Osmond Home, and Gossamer, an innovative line of hand-washed machine-mades crafted in 100 percent New Zealand wool with the look and uber-soft feel of traditional hand-knotted constructions.

Roan, ten months into his role as managing director of one of the largest vertically integrated home textile companies in the world, says the new collection with Post is less about introducing new product at Market than it is “a retail concept designed to help retailers stand apart and differentiate themselves in their marketplaces. In tandem with Connie, our goal is to offer furniture retailers something that nobody else can,” he says.

Indeed, renowned as a retail design strategist, author, trend translator and developer of both product and brands, Connie Post has built a career on understanding where consumers are, what they want most, and where they are going next. As the standard bearer of visual marketing in the home furnishings industry for the past three decades, she is responsible for the look of more than 20 million square feet of retail and wholesale space around the globe.

Retail Design Strategist Connie Post

“In creating these designs for Rizzy Home, I approached the rugs as artwork for hard-surface floors,” Post says of her new watercolor-inspired patterns. “There is a fluidity to the designs that I love, and the colors are cheerful, bright, and of course, chosen to work beautifully with today’s preponderance of neutral upholstery. We know that it doesn’t take long for consumers to tire of beige and begin to long for color, and this new program with Rizzy Home offers the excitement they need—making it fast, easy and affordable to refresh their spaces. For furniture retailers, this new dealer-friendly program will provide a welcome, traffic-building solution.”

A gala launch party for Connie Post by Rizzy Home is set for Saturday, April 14 from 4 to 6 p.m., in the company’s showroom, Showplace, Space 3515. For more information, visit rizzyhome.com.