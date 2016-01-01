KAS Rugs Hosting Design Seminar & Lunch with Libby Langdon at the upcoming High Point Market!

Published verbatim courtesy of Kas.

SOMERSET, NJ – With High Point Market right around the corner, KAS Rugs will be hosting a Design Seminar and Lunch, “Interior Design for Real Life – Solutions that Boost Client Satisfaction” given by Libby Langdon herself. This event will be held on Sunday, April 15th at 12:30pm in the KAS Showroom IHFC, G270. KAS invites all designers to Join Libby Langdon as she shares insights on embracing the personality of clients and consumers and creating stylish spaces that are truly livable. From the realities of living with kids and pets to entertaining (think red wine), your clients need homes that are not just beautiful but comfortable, functional and practical. In a fast-paced, informative presentation, Libby gives tactics to position your business messaging so potential clients know you can translate real life needs into chic home décor. A light lunch will be served. RSVP to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it to reserve your spot today!

Also new and exciting news from KAS’ partnership with Libby Langdon is the launch of Libby Langdon’s pillow line. Libby’s pillow line at KAS will include indoor as well as outdoor pillows, marking KAS’ first ever outdoor pillow collection! These outdoor pillows coordinate beautifully with Libby’s Outdoor Rug Collection at KAS, Hamptons.

KAS will open 1 day early for market: Friday, April 13th in IHFC, G-270. KAS is offering free freight, pillow and pouf discounts and other promotions this spring you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget to visit us for a morning coffee, a quick lunch or unwind daily from 4-6 pm with wine and cheese!

For more information regarding KAS Rugs, visit kasrugs.com.