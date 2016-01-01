Loloi Hosts Design Tour with Justina Blakeney at High Point

Loloi will host a meet-n-greet and design tour event with renowned designer and author, Justina Blakeney during the Spring High Point Market. Taking place on Saturday, April 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in Loloi’s showroom, IHFC D320, the event will offer customers a chance to visit with Blakeney, hear about her design inspiration and process and preview her new rug and pillow collections with Loloi.

As one of Loloi’s licensed collaborations, the Justina Blakeney x Loloi collection will debut three new rug collections and various new pillow designs. The new additions will carry Blakeney’s signature bohemian-inspired aesthetic, while also incorporating some more traditional motifs.

New Justina Blakeney introductions for the Spring High Point Market include:

Cielo CIE-06COML

Featuring time-honored motifs in a color-rich palette, the Cielo Collection is durable series that’s printed in Turkey of 100% polyester. Designed by Justina Blakeney for Loloi.



Silvia SIL-06REML

Power-loomed in Turkey of 100% polypropylene, the Silvia Collection transforms interiors with rich, jewel-toned hues, accentuated by a ribbed texture that feels remarkably soft underfoot. Even better, the pile doesn’t shed, and is exceptionally durable—perfect for the busiest rooms. Designed by Justina Blakeney for Loloi.

Cornelia COR-07OCSS

Soft, durable and textured, the Cornelia Collection features a ribbed texture and generous fringe that lends a casual, yet up-to-date aesthetic. Cornelia is printed in India of jute and chenille, ensuring a comfortable feel underfoot. Designed by Justina Blakeney for Loloi.

Visit with Justina Blakeney in High Point and preview her new rug and pillow collections with Loloi.

For news, decorating guidelines and other updates from Loloi, connect via Facebook, Instagram, or the company website LoloiRugs.com. For more information on Justina Blakeney, visit justinablakeney.com.