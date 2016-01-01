SUBSCRIBE TO RUG INSIDER MAGAZINE!
Nourison High Point Market Events: Barclay Butera & Home Accents Today Panel | Portfolio by Nourison Meet & Greet

HPMKT Tea & TrendsEventLeading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will host two events at the Nourison showroom during High Point Market. On Sunday join Nourison for an engaging Tea & Trends discussion panel with Barclay Butera and Home Accents Today Editor in Chief Susan Dickenson and Senior Fashion Editor Jane Dagmi. On Monday High Point Market attendees are invited to a Meet & Greet with the Portfolio by Nourison designers.

The Tea & Trends talk with Barclay Butera on Sunday, April 15th will focus on the latest trends in color, design, and interior furnishings. Barclay will be previewing his all-new rug collections Newport, Brentwood, and Lido that coordinate with his lifestyle furnishings with Lexington Home Brands and outdoor living by Castelle.

During the Meet & Greet on Monday, April 16, Portfolio designers Catherine and Justine Macfee, Kim Scodro, Shay Geyer, Scot Meacham Wood and Woodson and Rummerfield will preview area rug designs and share inspiration for their collections.

HPMKT Porfolio Event

Tea & Trends with Barclay Butera and Home Accents Today
Sunday, April 15
2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Meet & Greet: Portfolio by Nourison
Monday, April 16
2:00 – 4:00 PM

For more information, visit nourison.com.

