Samad to Debut at High Point Market

David (left) and Malcolm Samad

New Jersey-based producer and importer, Samad has announced they will be exhibiting for the first time at the spring High Point Market, April 14-18. Unsurpassed in quality, Samad will feature new cutting edge designs for the discerning buyer. By bridging age-old techniques with new innovations, Samad continues the pursuit of excellence. Join Samad to view their latest collections at Market Square, Permanent Showroom #288.

For more information, visit samad.com.