Loloi Introduces New Additions to ED Ellen DeGeneres Collection

Loloi will introduce new rug and pillow designs for the ED Ellen DeGeneres collection during the April High Point Market. Crafted in styles as personable and unique as Ellen herself, the collection brings a warm and livable aesthetic to any room in the home.

These exclusive collections will showcase April 14-18 at the Spring High Point Market in Loloi’s showroom, IHFC Design Center, Space 320.

Loloi’s debut of three new rug collections for ED Ellen DeGeneres include:

From Loloi's Artesia Collection

Inspired by tile patterns and geometric shapes, the Artesia Collection is hand-tufted by skilled artisans in India of wool and viscose. The neutral palette is offset by strong, angular designs and a subtle sheen that immediately bring depth and interest to each piece. Crafted by Loloi for ED Ellen DeGeneres.

From Loloi's Oakdell Collection

Expertly hand-woven in India of wool and polyester, the Oakdell Collection offers a series of understated neutrals in a timeless flatweave construction. The naturally multicolored yarn is accented by loop edge stitching and corner tassels. Crafted by Loloi for ED Ellen DeGeneres.

From Loloi's Rodeo Collection

Earthy neutrals and varying weave depths come together in the Rodeo Collection for ED Ellen DeGeneres. Hand-woven of viscose and wool by master artisans in India, each piece features high-low construction with both loop and cut pile, creating visual interest that resonates in today’s interiors. Crafted by Loloi for ED Ellen DeGeneres.

New pillow designs for the ED Ellen DeGeneres collection

