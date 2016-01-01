Nourison Introduces All-new Barclay Butera Collections, Calvin Klein Chicago Shag and Abstract Designs at High Point Market

The Barclay Butera Lido Collection will debut in High Point

Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison will be launching all-new rug collections Newport, Brentwood and Lido, that coordinate with Butera's lifestyle furnishings with Lexington Home Brands and outdoor living by Castelle. Another new launch for this market is the Chicago Shag Collection by Calvin Klein, featuring tufted, contemporary shag rugs with a modern vibe. Nourison is also introducing designs to the existing Prismatic, Opaline and Silk Shadows Collections.

The Barclay Butera Newport Collection has a coastal-chic look featuring bold stripes, nautical, and modern abstract rug designs. The Barclay Butera Brentwood Collection offers a sophisticated, “new traditional” look with classic styling and modern appeal, with neutral animal prints, Greek key patterns, geometric designs and subtle florals.



Calvin Klein Chicago Shag Collection

Classic chic blends beautifully in the luxuriously plush Calvin Klein Chicago Shag Collection, with rich, silky color blocks and solids taking on an extra sheen and soft finish.

The Studio NYC Design Organic Modern Collection, designed by co-founder Nancy Fire, consists of coordinated home accents in contemporary, eclectic patterns using a jacquard-style weave, in shades of blues, greys and creams.



Hand carved Silk Shadows Collection

From Nourison’s main collections, three new Prismatic designs are being introduced with brush stroke and abstract designs in silver, grey, blue and red tones. The Opaline Collection adds a traditional damask design with an elegant silvery sheen and vintage antique look. New from the hand knotted and hand carved Silk Shadows Collection are abstract designs in Sand and Grey Blue. Artful and abstract one-of-a-kind and custom area rugs in both neutral and vibrant tones will also be showcased at High Point Market.

Mina Victory Home Accents will launch Faux Tibetan Lamb and Metallic Eclipse stonewashed cotton pillows. A Shimmer Pom Pom pillow will also be introduced, to coordinate with the new Candy Lurex shag pillows.

nourison.com