Loloi to Build New 650,000 Sq. Ft. Distribution Facility in Georgia

New State-of-the-art Facility to Add Hundreds of Jobs and Support Logistics Infrastructure

Loloi, a Dallas-based fashion leader specializing in medium-to high-end area rugs in every style category, and a premium producer of textiles, has announced it will build a new state-of-the-art distribution facility in Cartersville, GA. The new facility will be approximately 650,000 sq. ft., built on a 60-acre site.

According to Amir Loloi, Founder and President of Loloi, the company’s growth has facilitated the need for a new facility to help support distribution of product to customers nationwide. In addition, the new facility is estimated to create nearly 200 jobs in the area, and will significantly grow the Loloi team.

“Loloi is thrilled to invest in a brand-new distribution facility based in Georgia,” said Loloi. “This infrastructural investment will help us better serve our customers, offer speedier delivery to our east coast customers as well as nationwide, and meet the growing demand for our product.”

In a formal statement made by the State of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Economic Development: “We take pride in the diversity of our industries in Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As we welcome Loloi to our business community, I am confident that our top-notch logistics infrastructure and top-ranked workforce, will prove beneficial to Loloi as they build a home in Georgia.”

loloirugs.com

Published verbatim courtesy of Loloi Rugs.