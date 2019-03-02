DOMOTEX USA: Shaw To Exhibit Anderson Tuftex & COREtec Brands

Anderson Tuftex Old World Herringbone Windsor

CHICAGO – Hannover Fairs USA, the organizer of DOMOTEX USA, today announced that Shaw Industries Group will exhibit its Anderson Tuftex and COREtec brands at the inaugural DOMOTEX USA trade show from February 28 to March 2, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Anderson Tuftex is Shaw’s premier line of residential hardwood flooring and carpet products. Acquired by Shaw in 2016, USFloors is the innovator of multi-layer flooring, best known as Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) and Solid Plastic Composite (SPC) flooring marketed under the COREtec® brand.

“Shaw fully supports the new DOMOTEX USA trade show,” said Tim Baucom, Executive Vice President of Residential Business at Shaw Industries, Inc. “I’m personally excited to see DOMOTEX USA drive enthusiasm for residential flooring in North America. Shaw will be a key player at this event, and we expect to connect with new residential flooring advocates when we showcase our leading position in this space,” added Baucom.

The Anderson Tuftex and COREtec exhibits will be positioned alongside each other to enable attendees to easily preview all Shaw product offerings on display at DOMOTEX USA. Anderson Tuftex offers a broad range of high-end hardwood flooring and carpet products produced with a focus on timeless beauty and craftsmanship. USFloors COREtec® is recognized as the leading industry brand for WPC and SPC flooring in the marketplace.

Anderson Tuftex Tanzania

USFloors has participated at DOMOTEX in Hannover and DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR for several years. “DOMOTEX is a first class, global floor coverings exhibition,” said Piet Dossche, President of USFloors and Executive Vice President of Hard Surface for Shaw. “We believe the show’s organizers will create a similar, high-quality flooring innovations event in the U.S. and plan to utilize DOMOTEX USA as a major platform to launch our new COREtec® innovations to the North American marketplace,” added Dossche.

COREtec Plus Premium

Both Anderson Tuftex and USFloors are members of the DOMOTEX USA advisory board.

“The confidence that Anderson Tuftex, USFloors and Shaw Industries have placed in DOMOTEX USA by becoming our largest exhibitor is humbling and confirms our commitment to build the best event for the American flooring industry,” said Raymond L. Bianchi, Vice President of Events and Business Development at Hannover Fairs USA (HFUSA), DOMOTEX USA’s organizer and manager. “Shaw is a leader in the industry, and we hope to grow together to make DOMOTEX USA the premier marketplace for floor coverings in North America.”

About Shaw

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are 22,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Hospitality, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, USFloors and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with nearly $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Great Britain, India, Mexico, Scotland, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit shawinc.com.

About DOMOTEX USA

DOMOTEX USA is a new annual flooring innovations industry trade show and conference. The event is the latest extension of the 30-year old DOMOTEX, the world’s foremost showcase for floor coverings held annually in Hannover, Germany in January. DOMOTEX USA is focused on the needs of the residential floor covering industry’s buyers and manufacturers. The show features five core display areas: Carpet and Rugs; Hardwood and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT); Area Rugs; Outdoor and Resilient; Flooring Technology and Systems.

For further information, visit the show’s website at DomotexUSA.com and social media sites:

Facebook

Twitter.com

LinkedIn

Instagram

About DOMOTEX

Deutsche Messe organizes a number of DOMOTEX events around the world. DOMOTEX is the world’s leading annual trade show for carpets and floor coverings and is held annually in January in Hannover, Germany. DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR, the largest international trade show for carpets and floor coverings in the Asia-Pacific region, is held annually in Shanghai. DOMOTEX Turkey is Turkey’s leading trade show for carpets and floor coverings held annually in Gaziantep. DOMOTEX Turkey 2018 is scheduled to run from April 24-27. The new DOMOTEX USA trade show is scheduled to run from February 28 to March 2, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.