Nourison Donates Rugs to Support Tornado Relief Efforts in Greensboro

Leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison is donating 10 rugs to a local nonprofit, The Barnabas Network, to support tornado relief efforts in Greensboro, NC. The tornado on Sunday, April 15th affected more than 1,000 structures in the area, damaging homes, businesses and schools.

“The community that supports High Point Market has hosted us for many years” said Alex Peykar, principal at Nourison. “We were saddened by this disaster and wanted to help with the recovery process.”

Nourison is donating 5’ x 8’ and 8’ x 10’ size rugs from the Amore, Celestial, Fantasy, kathy ireland Home Santa Barbara, and Modesto Collections.

The Barnabas Network, which has the experience and capacity to handle furniture donations, can be reached at 336-370-4002. You can also visit cfgg.org to make a cash donation to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

